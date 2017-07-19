8 C’ttees To Organize NPP’s Delegates Confab

Related Stories Eight Sub-Committees chaired by various individuals have been put in place by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to oversee the organization of its Annual Delegates Conference in Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital from 25-26 August, 2017.



The committees include the Resolution Committee, which is to be chaired by Nana Obiri Boahen, with Bright Acheampong as its Secretary.



O.B. Amoah, Collins Nuamah, Sophia Korkor, Gideon Brako and Adom Appiah are to serve as members of the Resolution Committee.



The Finance Committee would be chaired by F.F. Antoh, with Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, Robert Kutin, Michael Kofi Baafi and Frank Asiedu Bekoe as members.



For the Protocol, Operations and Grounds Committee, the party’s National Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku, is to serve as its chairman, with Percy Dennis, Mark Sasu Mensah, Mohammed Charichari, Yusif Abubakar, Salam Mustapha, Calistus Agbaam, Isaac Acheampong, Atick Yakubu, Cape Coast North Youth Organizer, Cape Coast South Youth Organizer, Napaga Tia, Maame Afia Akoto, National Tescon Coordinator as members.



The Accreditation and Conference Secretariat, which is another sub-committee, is expected to be chaired by Eric Ntori, with Emmanuel Attefuah Danso, as Deputy.



Nana Osei Agyei, Patrick Lawman, Kwaku Ohene Djan, Jennifer Queen, Takyi Mensah, Sarah Afful, Kwadwo Kwarteng, Alhaji Baaga Sharif and Roland H. Carter are members of the Accreditation and Conference Secretariat.



Maame Afua Akoto is to chair the Food and Beverages Committee, with Diana Karikari, as her Deputy.



The members are Joyce Zimpare, Agnes Owusu, Cape Coast North Women’s Organizer, Cape Coast South Women’s Organizer and Hajia Sauda Saeed.



The party has also appointed Kamal Deen Abdulai to chair the special committee for accommodation.



The members are Alfred Thompson, Percy Dennis Quaicoe, Isaac Mensah, Diana Karikari, Carolyn Aboagye, Kwaku Aboagye and Hajia Saudatu Saeed.



For the press and media relations committee, Adomako Baafi, is to serve as chair, with Deputy Minister for Information, Curtis Perry Okudjeto, Barbra Ayisi, Gifty Oware Aboagye, Nana Yaw Preko, Takyi Mensah, Henry Nana Boakye, Robert Amissah, Kofi Agyepong, Noah Osei, Maame Afia Akoto, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, and Fati Abubakari as members.



Minister of Transport, Kwaku Asiamah is to chair the transportation committee for the conference, with support from Dominic Eduah, Mark Opoku, Kofi Bruku, Isaac Arthur, Hajia Humu, John Mbro and Samuel Bryan Buabeng.



The committee on health is being chaired by Dr Nsiah Asare, with Dr. Eugene Danteh, Mimi Darko, Dr. Darkwa, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, Adjoa, Dr. Nii Oko Boye, Frimpong (V16) as members.



The Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan is to chair the Security Committee.



He would be supported by Thomas Agyei Baffour, Aliu of Invincible Forces, Mohammed of Delta Force, Joe Donkor, Anthony Sackey, Captain Budu Koomson, John Ofori Atta, Brigadier Odei and Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah.