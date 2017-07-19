We've Done A Lot Despite Challenging Economy - John Boadu F

Related Stories Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has opined that the media encounter held at the Flagstaff House on Tuesday, served its purpose.



He told Kwame Tutu that President Nana Akufo-Addo was on top of issues. The event he noted did not record any negativity however, the opposition NDC is only making noise because they had nothing to talk about.



The performance of the ruling government he added has been positive and considering how the current administration is performing, he was optimistic they will fulfill all their promises within the four year period.



The restoration of the nursing and teacher trainee allowances, implementation of the free Senior High School, the scrapping of some nuisance taxes among other flagship programmes, are indication that we are on course and government has shown commitment in fulfilling our promises.



‘’Nana Addo was on top of issues. He exhibited a trait as a leader and a team player…We have performed well because if you compare what we came to meet and how we have managed to implement our flagship projects, there is no gain saying that we have performed well as a government over the past six months.’’