Nana Addo Was Not Asked Critical Questions - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the media encounter held on Tuesday failed to address critical issues.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the chief scribe of the NDC said he personally felt the encounter was below average.



In the view of the politician, there was no opportunity for follow-ups and the answers did not deal with the questions asked. Mr. Nketia further described as unfortunate the praise singing by some of the journalists.



To him, it created an impression to the public that, if you do not shower praises on the president, you are seen as an enemy.



‘’There were burning issues and an opportunity should have been created for follow-ups so the right answers are given to questions asked.’’ Issues about health and education he noted were poorly or not answered at all.



The only question Nana Addo answered firmly was that on galamsey, Asiedu Nketia stated. The principle to account your stewardship as a president, is a constitutional provision and as a president, you have to be accountable to people so they will be well informed on how you have performed.



The presidential encounter with the media he posited should not end but continue.