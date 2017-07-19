Nana Addo's Resolve To Fight Galamsey Commendable - Asiedu Nketia

Related Stories A General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia showered praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his resolve not to give up the galamsey fight.



According to him, the firmness of Nana Addo on the fight against galamsey deserves commendation.



To him, that was the only area Nana Addo was able to answer perfectly when he was asked a barrage of questions from journalists on Tuesday.



‘’I will commend Nana Addo for firmly answering the question on galamsey. The way he answered the question was firm.



I was personally happy but he should have apologized to the previous administration because for you to beat your chest and say you will put your presidency on the line in the fight against galamsey, was good.



But I want to know when he recognized the negative impact of galamsey. Nana Addo in 2016 deceived Ghanaian illegal miners and promised to regularize their activities. He painted the NDC bad and deceived miners that we [NDC] are planning to halt activities of mining.’’



The fight against galamsey under the NDC he noted made the Chinese government refuse to release the $3bn loan secured under the late Mills because the NPP wrote the Chinese government.