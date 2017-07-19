Ghanaians Voted Mahama Out Because They Wanted Change - Abeiku Santana

Related Stories Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known as Abeiku Santana a celebrated and multiple awards winning Ghanaian broadcast journalist currently with Okay Fm as the station's Drive Time host, has told Rainbow Radio’s Sokoohemaa that there were signs of the massive defeat of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking in an exclusive interview with the host, Mr. Santana said, former President John Dramani lost the 2016 presidential election because Ghanaians demanded for change.



He said, not even the infrastructural projects commissioned by the former president could change the mindset of voters because they had already decided to vote for change.



‘’Ghanaians had made up their mind to vote Mahama and the NDC out of office. Although he was commissioning a number of projects, Ghanaians wanted change and that was why the NDC lost the elections.’’



He asserted, there were challenges and signs of a possible defeat in 2016. The party tried its best to resolve the challenges but Ghanaians wanted change and voted for change, he stressed.



When asked how he felt after the NDC lost the polls, he said, I refused to eat for three (3) days.



The radio personality indicated that every political party going into an election, is able to see the signs of either victory or defeat but the way the party will manage and work to make sure they gain a positive result, is another challenge.



Former President John Dramani Mahama lost the 2016 elections and became the first president to lose an election after serving his first term.



President Mahama, who ran on the ticket of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured 44.40 of valid votes cast.



Nana Akufo-Addo rode on the back 53.85 percent of the valid votes cast to become Ghana’s fifth president under the fourth Republic.