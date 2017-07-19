Too Early For Akufo-Addo To Disclose Intent About 2020 Elections - Ofosu Ampofo

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo, in his maiden encounter with journalists, has disclosed that it is uncertain his name would be on the ballot paper for the 2020 general elections.



Answering questions from the journalists gathered at the Flagstaff House on Tuesday, the President reiterated his full commitment to the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) in the country.



To him, the people who have threatened to vote him out in 2020 may not even have their wish come to pass as he is unsure he will contest the elections.



“First of all, it is not clear that my name will be on the ballot paper for 2020 and if I will contest, this threat will not stop me from fighting galamsey in the country," he disclosed.



This revelation seems to have shocked the Director of Elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo as he questioned the President's motive for disclosing his intent not to contest the 2020 elections.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Mr. Ofosu Ampofo stated emphatically that President Akufo-Addo's declaration may potentially send wrong signals.



According to him, "in terms of governance and within the context of politics in the NPP, I believe it’s too early for the President to make such comment even though he may be a consummate democra . . . It is not right at this time, very [very] early to send certain signals.”



Mr. Ofosu Ampofo believed the President should have abstained from revealing his intent or better still kept silent on the matter.