Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo has come under criticisms following some of the answers he provided to questions asked him at his encounter with the media on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.



The President had his maiden meeting with the media at the Flagstaff House, inviting questions on national issues and his governance system from them.



During the meeting, President Nana Addo was seen passing on some questions to his Veep, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his appointees to answer them since he believed they would be in a better position to give a clear account of the situation.



But the President has been slammed by his opponents and some Ghanaians, saying he wasn't on top of issues, and that his inability to provide answers to all the questions himself proves why he opted out of having a debate with Ex-President John Dramani Mahama.



But commenting on the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', seasoned journalist Kweku Baako strongly held that the President's delivery was splendid.



According to him, President Nana Addo proved that he is a "consummate democrat" and a person who believes in the limitations of humans.



He explained that "in any case, it’s a matter of style . . . If the President’s team attends the press conference and there are some questions he feels to allow one of his lieutenants to answer, whatever Bawumia said is representative of the President’s view. So, really I don’t see where we’re even attempting to make that case. There’s no case there.”



Mr. Baako was pleased with the President's approach to direct some questions to his appointees and the Vice President because to him, "that was the language of a consummate democrat and somebody who believes that we, as humans, don’t have total control over ourselves, our future and so forth. We don’t. So, he was just being a realistic person, very pragmatic; very sincere, very honest.”





