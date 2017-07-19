Journalists Should Have Asked Provocative Questions To Reveal Nana Addo's Character - Allotey Jacobs

Related Stories President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday noted that there are misrepresentations about his personality.



Speaking to the media at his first "Encounter with the Media" forum on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo stressed that he is not "wild" as some people have been made to believe, but can not be bullied.



According to him, the misconceptions about his image are created by his political opponents for their parochial reasons.



"We have people here who are not my political sympathizers but who are friends of mine who have known me for a long time. Who have known that there’s nothing wild about me.



"I'm a man of strong views and it’s difficult for you to threaten me or bully me. I will stand my grounds. Small as I am, I will still stand my grounds. Either that therefore translates in being wild, then I have not changed at all because I still stand on my views that I have . . . So what you’re seeing of me in office is Nana Akufo-Addo as it has always been. No change at all," he told the journalists.



Addressing the issue, NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs has blamed journalists for somehow being soft on the President during the media encounter at the Flagstaff House.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs stated that the journalists were not intrusive and hard enough on the President.



To him, they should have asked provocative questions to reveal the character of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“It was an opportunity for the Ghanaian press to have asked very intrusive provocative questions for us to have seen the nature and the character of the President . . . As if the journalists were afraid. There was someone who was even shivering as he was asking his question . . . I asked myself has he been intimidated or is he timid or what?”



Allotey Jacobs however commended the President for what he referred to as an "excellent delivery" by him yesterday.



Assessing the performance of the President during the media encounter, he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the "President was on top of the show; he was candid with questions and excellent in delivery".



He was particularly happy that the President gave an indication not to pursue previous government officials.



“I was also pleased with the President when he said he was not going to chase Mahama’s appointees" without evidence, he said.