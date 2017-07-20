Nothing Wrong With Ministers Answering Questions For Nana Addo – John Boadu

Related Stories The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has asked critics to stop finding fault with sector ministers answering questions adding that they form part of the government which met the press.



The President on Tuesday met with the media at the Flagstaff House to assess his government’s six months in office.



General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in an interview earlier stated that the president’s inability to answer some specific questions directed to him from journalists was a clear indication that he is not on top of issues.



John Boadu in an interview with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive questioned why people would want to play politics with this issue.





He added that it is for this reason that presidents appoint ministers to assist.