Nana Addo's Choice To Defer Questions Disappointing – Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo's choice to defer some questions asked him at his maiden encounter with the media.



Describing the President’s style as “not too inspiring” and “not too encouraging”, Mr Ablakwa said it was an indication that he was not on top of issues in the country.



President Akufo-Addo at his maiden encounter with the media on Tuesday deferred a question posed by Accra-based Citi FM’s Benard Avle about why the country has in the last 6 months borrowed almost half of its GDP despite earlier assurances that his government would use its internal resources to develop the country to Vice President Dr Bawumia.



He also delegated the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, to answer a question from EIB Network’s Wilberforce Asare on government’s handling of remuneration of magistrates and circuit court judges as well as the ongoing impasse between the law students and the Ghana School of Law.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM Wednesday morning, Mr Ablakwa was of the opinion that deferring the questions to Dr Bawumia and Madam Akuffo was a sign that he (President Akufo-Addo) was not in charge of affairs.



“I am not too comfortable with the seeming departure by President Akufo-Addo in deferring questions to his vice president, his ministers because this occasion affords the people an opportunity to get to know if their president, their Commander-in-Chief is really on top of his brief, if he has a handle on the job and that every sector at least he has some understanding because he is the one we voted for. The buck stops with him,” he said.



“So when he drops the economic questions like a hot potat, when he passes the questions to with the law school and challenges at the Attorney General’s department, a department he has headed before and so you cannot say that President Akufo-Addo is not conversant with the workings of the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department. Then I will say that it is not too inspiring; it is not too encouraging. We want to see that our president is really on top of his brief,” the former Deputy Education Minister assessed.



In a quick reply, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor said “There is absolutely nothing wrong with that and indeed it is supported by the concepts of government… Every minister speaks for the President.”