NDC To Assess First Six Months of Akufo-Addo’s Presidency Today
 
20-Jul-2017  
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will address a press conference today, Thursday, July 20 at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka, Accra. The conference will be addressed by National Chairman Kofi Portuphy, who is also the current leader of the party.


The address is expected to touch on national issues, especially give the party’s assessment of the first six months of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s presidency.


Invited journalists will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions. Big wigs of the party are also expected to be present.


The conference is scheduled for 11:00am. 
 
 
 
 
 

