NDC Activist Commends President Akufo-Addo’s Government

Related Stories A leading member of National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Awutu-Senya East, Osei Kofi, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for stimulus macroeconomic stability poised to pursue to make Ghana a better place to live.



He said it was important for all people from the political divide to rally behind President Akufo-Addo in frantic efforts to achieve success in quality governance.



Mr. Osei Kofi made this known when he addressed a press conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.



The leading NDC member stated that the former regime under former President John Dramani Mahama did his part as a democratically elected President but the six months governance under President Akufo-Addo had done a yeoman’s job.



He said the NDC lost the elections due to certain positions on the part of some leaders, which precipitated the humiliation they received in the 2016 elections.



Mr. Osei Kofi said his commendation of the NPP government was as a result of the prudent economic management their economic team headed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had put in place.



According to him, the visionary leadership of President Akufo-Addo had attracted huge external inflows running into billions of dollars to support government activities.



Mr. Osei Kofi commended the stringent measures put in place by the government to lay the Special Prosecution bill before Parliament bill to be passed into law.



He praised the government for special initiative policies and programs outlined for implementation including; Planting for Food and Jobs, free SHS, One-District-One-Factory, One Million Dollars for 275 constituencies to fight poverty.



Mr. Osei Kofi said there was hope for better future and called for all hands on deck to stimulate quality living standards for all Ghanaians.