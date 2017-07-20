Make Me Your Security Adviser: Inusah To Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Inusah Fuseini has replied President Nana Akufo-Addo on the latter’s comment that Ghanaians would have to ask the Tamale Central MP if they are safe following the detection of a bug planted by him (Inusah Fuseini) at his office while he was a Minister.



The detection of the bug by national security created consternation among Mr Fuseini’s two successors – Nii Osah Mills and current Minister John Peter Amewu.



They said it was unfair for Mr Fuseini to have left the bug in the office for well over two years after leaving that portfolio.



Mr Fuseini has apologised for his action and explained that he failed to uninstall the gadget because it was not fully functional in the first place. He said he regretted his action.



Answering a question from Accra-based Adom FM journalist Afia Pokua about whether he felt safe at the Flagstaff House following the detection of the ‘Fuseini bug’, President Akufo-Addo, who was having his first media encounter with journalists six months into his administration, responded in jest: “You have to ask Inusah Fuseini whether we are safe.”



Also replying in jest to the president’s comment, Mr Fuseini told Moro on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show on Thursday, 20 July that: “Well I’m waiting for an appointment from the president as his security adviser because I realised that when he was answering the questions, anytime he felt that the question needed the views of his appointee, he directed his appointee to answer; he said that they should ask me but I’m not his appointee yet so probably if he gives me the appointment as his security adviser, I’ll be better-placed to give him advice as to whether the country is safe or not. … He parried the question but that is a very important question.”