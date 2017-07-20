EC Boss Impeachment Brouhaha Is A Diversionary Tactic By The NPP – Young Cadres

Related Stories A Pro-NDC group, Young Cadres Association says the brouhaha surrounding the impeachment of the Electoral Commissioner boss, Madam Charlotte Osei is an agenda set by the Nana Addo-led government.



In a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com, the group’s coordinator, Hamdan Selorm Chica noted that, the NPP government want to divert attention from the President’s “incompetence” shown at his maiden edition of interacting with the media at the Flagstaff House.



“The Akufo-Addo government has thrown in another diversionary tactic to take the minds of Ghanaians off the issues,” portion of the statement read.



Below is the full statement unedited…



Barely 24hrs after the self-touted competent President displayed gross incompetence and a general lack of grasp on issues during his press encounter, the Akufo Addo government has thrown in another diversionary tactic to take the minds of Ghanaians off the issues.



This time round, they are on a wild goose chase to get rid of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Charlotte Osei. Hiding behind their unscrupulous assigns, they have submitted a so-called petition to the President to investigate and bring Madam Osei to book, ostensibly for mismanaging her office.



Ghanaians must avert their minds to the fact that, this craze for petitioning is a stock-in-trade of the NPP. They used similar tactics to get rid of their own National Chairman and General Secretary. But it will not work this time round.



Whilst it goes without saying that this singular act could undermine the nation’s democracy and potentially throw the whole country into civil strife, we the Volta Regional branch of the Young Cadres would want to encourage Madam Osei to be steadfast and know that we are by her side.



This diversionary tactic to hide their lies and incompetence will not wash and we will continue to let Ghanaians know that the NPP lied their way to power.



The family, friends and financiers government has fallen short of the acceptable standard and this is glaringly clear for all to see.



Long Live YCA

Long Live Ghana



Hamdan Selorm Chica

(YCA Volta coordinator)



