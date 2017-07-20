Related Stories A Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi has strongly discounted claims by one of the leading members of his own party, Hon. Kennedy Agyepong regarding the appointment of people from the Central Region to ambassadorial positions.



The maverick politician and Assin Central Member of Parliament had earlier last week, accused the Nana Addo administration of sidelining the Central Region in his ambassadorial appointments.



Addressing the NPP Central Regional Delegates Conference last Sunday, the Assin Central MP lamented that not even a single person had been as an ambassador from the region nor to any state institution as a board member.



“If we don’t speak up and say the truth the NPP will suffer. We secured 19 seats in this region during December 2016 election, the party’s reason for choosing this region for the upcoming National Delegates Conference is the fact that this area played a key role in ensuring victory. But you see when it came to making appointments see how it’s been done. Don’t let us be afraid to speak the truth which will help the party stay on the right course.



“Ask these MPs seated here, their names were collected with the promise to appoint them to boards of state institutions, they are here, asked any of them if they have had any such positions. The MPs have been neglected, if you’re not a minister then forget it that is NPP for you. So, party supporters must go easy on demands from MPs as they don’t hold any position. It is not easy for MPs at all. But if we’re able to speak such truths for our mistakes to be corrected, then it will be easy for us to win 2020, but when we remain quiet then we’re doomed," he blurted out.



But in a quick riposte to the Assin Central MP's assertions, the NPP Deputy Communications Director pointed out that per his checks, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong got it wrong this time.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, he revealed that President Nana Akufo-Addo chose a certain woman named Akua Pra to be Ambassador to Zambia and the Ambassador to Turkey is also from the Central Region.



He wondered where Mr. Agyapong made his checks from because to him, "from the Central Region, we have two ambassadors. It’s never true that we didn’t give any person a position there . . . "



Pressed by the host of the host of show, Kwami Sefa Kayi if it can then be concluded that the outspoken NPP MP "lied", Adomako Baafi appeared guarded and noncommittal.



"Nobody is scared of Ken. We love him. We respect him,” he however said but added that "it is a complete untruth for any person, for that matter Mr. Agyapong, to say President Nana Akufo-Addo never appointed any individual from the Central Region."