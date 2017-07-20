PNC General Secretary Commends Prez Nana Addo, But . . .

Related Stories Atik Mohammed, PNC General Secretary, has commended President Akufo-Addo for giving a "brilliant delivery" during his interaction with the media at the Flagstaff House.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, July 18, met with journalists to assess his six months of his administration.



During the encounter, the President answered numerous questions and transferred some of the questions to his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and government appointees to answer.



Following the media encounter, the President has come under a siege of criticisms with some people particularly questioning him on why he pass some questions on to this Veep and appointees.



There are also mixed feelings about his performance at the meeting.



Also assessing the President performance, Atik Mohammed believed he (Nana Addo) generally did a better job at answering the questions posed to him by the journalists.



He noted that the President was honest in submissions but however punched loopholes in the President's delivery.



On the issue of the formation and behaviour of vigilante groups with emphasis on the pro-NPP vigilante group "Delta Force", Atik Mohammed wasn't satisfied with the President's answer.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, the PNC General Secretary held strongly that he expected the President to have indicated that the NPP government will "disown" the Delta Force and any other pro-NPP militant group.



On that score, he thinks the NPP may not be ready to disband the Delta Force.



He was also not satisfied with the answers given by Vice President Dr. Bawumia on the economy because the NPP government promised Ghanaians not to go for loans but is doing the reverse.



He noted that the Nana Addo administration promised to raise internal revenues without borrowing but since its inception has gone for loans, which doesn’t augur well for the government.



Aside these and among other dissentions raised by Atik, he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that "it was a brilliant idea that the President would want to tell us what they’re doing in six months. On some scores too, the President was honest”.