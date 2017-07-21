Related Stories The Government of Ghana spent over 5 million Ghana cedis on the country’s 60th anniversary celebrations.



The deputy Minister of Finance, Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng who made the revelation on the floor of Parliament Thursday stated that government allocated 5.26 million for the year-long celebrations.



“The Ministry of Finance released an amount of GH¢5.26 million cedis towards the celebration of the 60th independence anniversary of Ghana. This was made up of GH¢3.1 million from government of Ghana sources of funding and GH¢2.16 million from the District Assembly Common Fund.



“Out of the total GH¢5.26 million, GH¢ 3 million went to the office of the Chief of Staff at the Ghana at 60 secretariats while GH¢100,000 and GH¢2.1 million went to the 100 regional coordinating councils and 216 district assemblies respectively,” Mr. Kwarteng told Members of Parliament Thursday.



The revelation by the Deputy Finance Minister contradicts claims by the President that funds for the 60th anniversary would be sourced from the private sector.



Several private companies donated towards the year-long celebrations but it is unclear if the monies were part of the amount spent.



Mr. Kwarteng, however, had a tough time in Parliament as he could not disclose how much was generated from donations towards the celebration.