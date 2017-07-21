I Was Full Of Vengeance But Atta Mills Stopped Me - Portuphy

Related Stories The national chairman and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kofi Portuphy has revealed that he had planned to vent his vengeance on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when they lost power in 2008 but late President John Evans Atta Mills prevented him from doing so.



According to him, the NPP government under former president Kufuor put him on leave without pay for eight years and had wanted to reciprocate the same treatment with the then NPP members in similar public offices.



“I was full of vengeance but Mills schooled me to stop”, he said, adding that “I was put on leave without pay for eight years.”



Mr Portuphy made the revelation when he addressed a press conference organised by the party in Accra on Thursday.



The purpose of the press conference was to address issues along the lines of "lawlessness, insecurity, and government-backed terrorism in the country," Mr Portuphy explained.



The obviously angry opposition leader said it was unacceptable to govern a country where public servants suspected to be members of the opposition parties are sacked from their place of work.



According to him, the path the Akufo-Addo led government had chosen to sack public servants believed to be loyalists of the NDC was dangerous to the country’s democratic governance and the civil service.



“We cannot have a public service filled with only NPP members”, he said, adding that the power would resist any attempt by the NPP government to sack NDC civil servants.



Mr Portuphy said the least the Akufo-Addo led administration could do for Ghanaians was to allow Ghanaians to suffer in peace than to suffer in turmoil if his government cannot solve their problems.



According to him, since Akufo-Addo took over the administration of the country, many Ghanaians lhave ived under the shadow of fear.