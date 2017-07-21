Kofi Portuphy Just Craving For Attention – John Boadu

Related Stories Acting General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as unfortunate claims by the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Portuphy that the militant goons in the ruling party are responsible for recent killing in the country.



According to John Boadu, such wild allegation is part of his desperate effort to seek the attention of his disgruntled party members seeking to vote him out.



Mr. Portuphy at press conference Thursday, the NDC National Chairman improved the party’s list adding the broad daylight killing of a police officer at Abeka Lapaz in Accra last week by armed robbers.



“Very credible intelligence reaching us has it that a lot of the armed robbery and killing of our hardworking police officers is being done by militant goons associated with the NPP”, the NDC National Chairman alleged.



Apart from the well-known NPP militant groups such as Invisible Forces and Delta Forces, Mr. Portuphy said said there also exists another group with ‘blood-curdling’ name ‘Volta Crocodiles’.



He said the activities of these violent groups have worn out the police because the groups ultimately have political backing of ‘Godfathers’ in government.



But in a rebuttal on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, John Boadu called the bluff of the NDC Chair.



He was convinced such wild allegation is borne out of Mr. Portuphy resolve to remain relevant in the NDC.



Otherwise, the NPP’s National Organizer said the NDC Chairman has no moral right to commend on violence perpetrated by political parties.



“He Portuphy has an AK47 in his car during the Talensi by-election when Ghana was not at war so what is he talking about. I think he is just making these allegations to win the support of his party members” he stated.



John Boadu called on Ghanaians to treat the baseless allegations by Kofi Portuphy with the contempt it deserves as the Akufo-Addo government works assiduously to address the mess of the NDC.