NPP Paying For NDC’s Mess . . . Portuphy Should ‘Shut Up’ – Abronye

The largest opposition party accused the NPP of all the unfortunate happenings in the country and noted that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is spending state funds on expensive suits and bow ties.



Addressing a press conference in Accra Thursday, National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Kofi Portuphy said crime was being committed with “brazen bravado across the length and breadth of the country and that the state of insecurity has given rise to fear filled anxiety among innocent Ghanaians who are struggling under excruciating and suffocating economy."



He said “armed robbers and armed gangs are now operating with impunity and killing our policemen in broad day light without any form of fear and nor trepidation. For the first time in the 4th Republican dispensation, a political party in the shape of the NPP has incorporated militancy and violent extremism into its way of operations."



But Kwame Baffoe Abronye on NEAT FM’s morning show described his comment as “Childish” and “unreasonable”.



To him, “NPP is rather paying for the mess NDC left. The economy Nana Addo inherited was that bad but government is working on it. Portuphy should excuse us with that trash. He should shut up.”



“Portuphy employed 3,000 NADMO workers without salary, Nana Addo is paying that. He should rather be thankful to the President,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.