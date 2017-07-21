Related Stories Majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has asserted that the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will soon be seen by Ghanaians as obstructionist to good things in the country.



According to the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, NDC and the likes of Hon. Isaac Adongo are deliberately being dishonest about their comment on the current economic stability the Vice President Dr. Bawumia talked about during the maiden media encounter.



Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Hon. Isaac Adongo, has slammed Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia for claiming credit for the downward trend of inflation and interest rate.



Hon. Isaac Adongo was riled that the Veep took credit for what he (Adongo) considered to be the achievements of the previous administration under President John Dramani Mahama.



“He said they have reduced interest rate on 91 treasure bill from 22% to 11.9%; that 22%, is January 2016 and it reduced to 16.7% under NDC at the end of the year and so Dr. Bawumia is taking credit for the achievement of the NDC. We ended the year with 16.7% and so he should have been specific and not say they reduced the interest rate from 22% to 11.9%,” he fumed.



He therefore dared the Nana Addo led NPP government to name one policy it has initiated to have caused the interest rate and inflation to go down as speculated by Dr. Bawumia.



But reacting to the claims of Hon. Adongo on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Hon. Osei- Kyei Mensah-Bonsu reminded the NDC MP that tax reduction which President Akufo-Addo introduced is the cause of downward trend of the interest rate and inflation as it has paved way for the business environment to be competitive.



“For our business environment to be very competitive the President has reduced taxes and everybody knows it including Hon. Adongo because it came to Parliament and we probed and approved it. Has Hon. Adongo not seen or heard of it as well? Some people talk as if they live on the moon; it is so surprising because they know the truth but they are deliberately telling lies,” he slammed.



The Majority Leader however sanctioned the NDC to be honest in their partisan politics, revealing that the same Hon. Isaac Adongo criticized Nana Addo’s government of failing to stabilize the economy when he [Nana Addo] was only 3 months in office.



He therefore wondered why the same Bolgatanga Central lawmaker is claiming credit for the stability of the economy, seeing the downward trend of the interest rate and the inflation 3 months after his heavy criticism of Akufo-Addo government.



“ . . the same person who wants to take credit for his party for the current economic stability once said in 3 months of President Nana Addo in office that the instability of the economy is due to bad government in power. Now that the economy is stabilized and the interest rate and inflation is going down, he says it was due to the measures the NDC put in place before leaving office. So which is which”? he quizzed.



“We should be honest and speak the truth so that people can take our words serious. Very soon Ghanaians will see the NDC as sheer obstructionists with the way they are carrying themselves in opposition. They have made their minds not to see and hear anything good about Nana Addo’s government. Ghanaians will soon see this as their character and will not take their words serious whenever they speak,” he asserted.