Related Stories Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has cautioned both the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to politicize the issue at the Electoral Commission.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Kwesi Pratt stated emphatically that what is currently transpiring at the EC is purely a matter of personality clash between some members of the Commission and devoid of any conspiracy programme by either of the two leading political parties.



According to him, the EC issue is very delicate in that aside the staff accusing the Chairperson of the Commission, Charlotte Osei of her involvement in acts of misconduct that bring the image of the Commission into disrepute; the EC Chairperson is also caught up in a feud with her Deputies.



Kwesi Pratt noted that, per his investigations, the EC Boss doesn't see eye to eye with her Deputy and another executive at the Commission; hence making her a target.



He also explained that if the three persons (EC Boss and the Deputies) don't stop their internal wrangling, it may have serious repercussions for the Commission.



He believed the infighting could debase their credibility and further deepen the rift among them.



“The more you probe into these matters, the more you deepen the rift amongst the Commissioners. The more you raise the temperature in the Commission. The more you divide the workers. The more you cause credibility problems for the Commission,” he stressed.



Mr. Pratt therefore warned against any partisan tags on the issue, saying "there is no umbrella and elephant in this".









