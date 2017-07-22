Charlotte Osei Confirms V8 Landcruiser From Presidency

Related Stories



This was in response to various accusations levelled against her by some aggrieved members of the commission, calling themselves 'Concerned Staff' of the EC.



In a 28-response document written by lawyers of the EC Boss, it is not a new practice to give vehicles to government institutions.



Below is a portion of the claims made by the concerned staff of the EC and the response from the EC boss



Claim 3: “Following her appointment as EC chair, Mrs. Charlotte compromised the independence and neutrality of the Commission by arranging for 2015 V8 Landcruiser with registration WR 2291-15 from the Office of the President for use as official vehicle without going through the procurement process or recourse to the Commission.”



Response 3: Mrs. Osei does not use a vehicle with the said registration number WR2291-15. Following her appointment as Chairperson, the Office of the Chief of Staff allocated Mrs. Osei a vehicle. This is certainly not a new practice in Ghana’s public service. Indeed, the office of the Chief of Staff provided and continues to provide vehicles for many government institutions and appointees. The Chairperson could therefore not have compromised her independence or neutrality as she neither requested nor lobbied for the said vehicle. Indeed, this flawed argument would imply that the Commission receiving money from the Government of Ghana compromises the neutrality of the Commission.







