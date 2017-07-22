PNC Suspends General Secretary Atik Mohammed Indefinitely

Related Stories The People's National Convention says it has suspended the General Secretary Atik Mohammed, for gross "misbehaviour and misconduct".



PNC Communications Director Emmanuel Wilson confirmed that the decision was taken at the party's extraordinary National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held Saturday.



At the meeting, Mr Mohammed was accused of bringing the image of the party into disrepute. His accusers cited his repeated invectives on the 2016 Presidential Candidate Dr Edward Mahama at NEC meetings.



Atik has also been discrediting Dr. Mahama in public after the flagbearer was appointed as an Ambassador at Large by the President, the PNC has said.



The seven-hour-long meeting was reportedly chaired by PNC National Chairman Bernard Mornah and attended by all the party's National Executives and regional representatives.



They include; PNC's 2016 Flagbearer, Dr Edward Mahama, 2016 Vice Presidential Candidate, Emmanuel Anyidoho, first Vice Chairman, Dr Woembegu, second Vice Chairman, Henry Asante and third Vice Chairman, Hajia Ajara.



The rest were PNC National Treasurer, Akane Adams, General Secretary, Atik Mohammed, National Youth Organiser and Women Organiser.



Myjoyonline.com gathered the focus of the meeting was to consider the PNC's "work plan ahead of 2018" elections, the party's "strategic plan" and internal battles that have engulfed it lately.



It was during discussions on the party's internal issues that Mr Mohammed was singled out for effortlessly running to the media with issues against other executives instead of following the party's laid down procedure.



The decision to suspend him was unanimous, sources have disclosed.





