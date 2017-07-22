I’ve Not Been Suspended – Atik

Related Stories Atik Mohammed, General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has dismissed claims that he has been suspended indefinitely from the party.



According to PNC Communications Director Emmanuel Wilson, Atik Mohammed was suspended for gross "misbehaviour and misconduct" after a meeting by the party's extraordinary National Executive Committee (NEC) Saturday.



At the meeting, Mr Mohammed was accused of bringing the image of the party into disrepute. His accusers cited his repeated invectives on the 2016 Presidential Candidate Dr Edward Mahama at NEC meetings.



Atik has also been discrediting Dr. Mahama in public after the flagbearer was appointed as an Ambassador at Large by the President, the PNC has said.



The seven-hour-long meeting was reportedly chaired by PNC National Chairman Bernard Mornah and attended by all the party's National Executives and regional representatives (as reported by Myjoyonline).



But reacting to the news on his Facebook page, Mr Mohammed said: “My attention has been drawn to some news that I have been suspended indefinitely. It is not true and, indeed, no organ of the party save National Congress is clothed with such powers. I will officially be issuing a statement to this effect.”