Minister Cautions NPP Over Internal Wranglings

The Brong Ahafo Regional minister, Mr Kwaku Asoma-Cheremeh, has cautioned the members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to eschew backbiting and be united to increase the fortunes of the party.



He was speaking at the party's annual Regional Conference in Sunyani on Saturday.



"this is not the time for blame games, this is the time for reconciliation. If we don't unite and show Ghanaians we are a serious party, we will not be able to win the 2020 elections".



He said serving at all levels in the party was the ultimate thing that could move the party forward hence members should not relent in supporting the party in diverse ways.



Appealing to the delegates to have the party at heart and use the appropriate structures to resolve internal party disputes, he noted that those who wanted jobs should exercise restraint since the Akufo-Addo led government's priority was to create jobs for the youth.



He said the leadership of the party had observed that some members of the party who have not gotten jobs had started talking ill of the party.



"I have hundreds of application letters from the youth seeking jobs. Some of them are on my bed, which I go through every day, but because there are no jobs there is little I am able to do to help. It is the NDC that we should blame," the minister stated.



He reiterated government's commitment to revamping the country's economy through job creation and asked all NPP sympathisers in the region to pray for its success.



Earlier on, the Member of parliament for Jaman South, Mr Yaw Mahama Afful bemoaned the lack of unity amongst the party executives.



The Brong Ahafo Regional Caucus chairman said the internal back-stabbing among members of parliament and other party executives was the reason the region did not get it's fair share of government appointments.