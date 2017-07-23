PNC Is In Ruins – Bernard Mornah

Related Stories National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC) Bernard Mornah has described the state of the party as one in ruins.



Mr. Mornah expressed utter disappointment and disagreement at the PNCs decision to indefinitely suspend General Secretary Atik Mohammed.



According to the outspoken National Chairman, the party convened for a critical meeting to deliberate on recent happenings concerning the party, particularly the decision of the 2016 flagbearer Dr. Edward Mahama to accept the appointment of Ambassador-at-large from President Akufo-Addo without discussing it with his outfit.



He indicated that Dr. Mahama digressed from queries from the party executives and took to blame the various leaders for their roles in the PNCs defeat in the 2016 elections. Bernard Mornah responded by taking sole responsibility for the party’s loss in the December elections and as such was astonished when he heard after the National Executives Committee meeting that Atik Mohammed had been suspended.



The PNC National Chairman was quick to add that the action was one which ‘was cooked in the bedroom’.



“… I told them that nobody should be held responsible for the defeat of the PNC in the elections. All responsibility should be on my chest as chairman,” he noted.



He further added that “after leaving the meeting, rather than putting the blame on me you go and suspend the general secretary… So it’s like this thing was cooked from the bedroom and brought to the headquarters.”



Bernard Mornah told 3news’ Afreh Kwakye Nuamah that the decision was not on the party’s agenda for the NEC meeting and stressed that he would ensure the estranged General Secretary will be reinstated.



Asked whether his resignation was on the cards he stated that his priority is to restore Atik Mohammed and after that “will take it from there”.



“If you say that the PNC is in crisis maybe you have underestimated it. This one we are in ruins because by what has happened, honestly, I just can't imagine. Lil Win will say “I can’t think far, I can’t think madness”