Atik Jabs Mahama, Says He Is The 'Most Inefficient' Person In PNC History

Related Stories General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC) says he is still occupying his position and that no one can suspend him.



“I am still in office, still the General Secretary and no one can stop or suspend me . . . ” he told Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview, Monday.



Atik also stated that the decision to suspend him has no constitutional backing because he has not breached any part of the party’s law or constitution; moreover, the right way to follow before a suspension can take place, has not been done.



This reaction follows a decision of the party to suspend him (Atik) for gross ‘misbehavior and misconduct’.



Director of Communications of the Peoples National Congress (PNC), in an interview with Joynews said Atik was deserving of the suspension because he was ineffective.



“He was not working efficiently as the General Secretary, as the head of administration, the administration of the party is virtually non-existing and so the national executive in their wisdom realized that they cannot keep him on as a General Secretary between now and the congress,” he indicated.



However, Atik disagrees. According to him, he has always been discharging his duties diligently and that the person who is inefficient in the party is the party’s 2016 flagbearer, Dr Edward Mahama.



“. . If inefficiency is a crime within the PNC, the most inefficient man in our history is Dr. Edward Mahama . . .he should be sacked,” he said.