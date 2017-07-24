Charlotte Osei’s Sugar-Coated Responses Won’t Save Her – Presidential Staffer

Related Stories



Mrs. Charlotte Osei, in a 27-paged response rubbished claims levelled against her to suggest she was involved in misappropriation and abuse of office.



The petition signed by Counsel for the staff, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang cited among other things the breaching of the Procurement Law in procuring goods and services for the Commission.



They claimed that she, unilaterally and without recourse to procurement procedures, engaged the services of lawyers,



She was also alleged to have abrogated an existing contract with Super Tech Ltd. (STL), unilaterally renegotiating and re-awarding the contract at new sum of $21,999,592 without serious regard to the tender processes.



Charlotte Osei, following the allegations responded, giving various reasons why the allegations were untrue and non-factual.



Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM however, Mr. Adjei described Mrs. Osei’s responses as an untrue representation of the issues on the ground. He believes they are mere tactics implored by the EC Boss to divert public attention from the real subject.



“I think the sugar coating responses that she has given is far off the mark…far from reality” iterated Mr. Adjei who is also a member of Let My Vote Count Alliance “because we know the kind of vitriol that she meted out to us.”



He believes that the issues should be investigated and the facts brought to light.



Meanwhile Mrs. Osei has hinted of a possible conspiration on the part of one of her deputies, Georgina Opoku Amankwah as far the petition for impeachment is concerned.



Mrs. Amankwah together, with the chief financier at the commission, Kwaku OwusuAgyei-Larbi, were ordered by the Chair, Charlotte Osei to proceed on leave per directives from the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) over the loss of some GHC 480,000 from the commissions endowment fund. Mrs. Amankwah following the instructions refused to comply calling the call for the leave unconstitutional.



Mrs. Osei revealed that the counsel for the concerned staff is the same lawyer representing the deputy, Georgina Amankwah who is currently under investigations.