MP, Chairman Smoke Peace Pipe

Related Stories Eugene Boakye Antwi, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin Constituency, has reconciled with the party’s chairman, Francis Kwabena Boamah.



The pleasant development follows the decision by the party to hold a meeting between the MP, who is also the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, the party’s chairman and some constituency executives in Accra recently.



Acting NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, stated that Boakye Antwi and Kwabena Boamah during the meeting in Accra promised to bury their differences and work together to develop the party.



To fulfill the promise they made in Accra, Boakye Antwi and Kwabena Boamah, exhibited political maturity and openly interacted at the NPP Subin Constituency Office at Asafo on Friday.



This was when the Subin Constituency executives of the party and the MP successfully organized their maiden periodic meeting at the party office, where they discussed the pertinent issues.



John Boadu, who is eager to ensure total peace in the ruling political party at Subin Constituency, travelled from Accra to Kumasi, capital of the Ashanti Region, to witness the historic meeting, which was very peaceful.



Addressing the media, John Boadu lauded the two leading members of the party, as well as other constituency executives, for adhering to the directive of ruling political party’s steering committee which solved the case.



Mr Boadi, who was flanked by Boakye Antwi and Kwabena Boamah said, “There is no disunity in the NPP at Subin and you can all attest to that fact.”



John Boadu said that during the Accra meeting, it was resolved that all fracas in the party should cease and that party meetings should be held at the party office at Asafo, among others.



He stated that he was extremely happy that all the directives of the party had not been violated by the MP and constituency chairman, adding that plans were underway to construct a modern party office at Subin.