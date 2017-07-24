Blay Stings NDC

Related Stories Acting chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP­), Freddie Blay, has expressed disgust about the huge debts that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government left behind in the various metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies as well as agencies and departments as a result of unpaid contracts.



The acting chairman made this known last Saturday when he addressed party faithful in Sunyani, the Brong-Ahafo Regional capital, during the regional delegates’ conference.



The conference was to take stock of the party’s activities in the region and present resolutions to the National Delegates’ Conference for deliberations.



“NDC ran the economy down. But we thank God the NPP is in power; with hard work, honesty and humility, we will correct all the wrongs created by the NDC,” he assured.



Mr. Blay told party members that if they do their things well, development and opportunities will come due to the good policies and programmes put in place by Nana Akufo-Addo’s government – referring to the ‘one district, one factory,’ ‘$1 million, one constituency’ and the Free SHS, among others.



According to him, the government will help the local communities and asked party executives to work with unity so that the NPP can stay longer in power to ensure prosperity for all.



Speaking on party organization, Mr. Freddie Blay said he would have wished all party executives were retained but since the party is working with a constitution, and so it will go by it.



He reminded the party faithful of how they were able to defeat the NDC in the region in the 2016 elections, and charged the executives to continue to work hard and counteract the lies being churned out by the NDC through the media.



The acting National General Secretary and National Organiser of the NPP, John Boadu, advised members not to repeat the mistakes that sent the party into opposition in 2008. He said the party was going to activate rules and mechanisms that would strengthen the polling station activities since the polling stations are where elections are won.



He advised that party issues or misunderstandings should not be discussed on radio. He said if the party works well and supports the government, the NDC will never come to power again.



Mr John Boadu alleged that the NDC leadership had wanted to use the Electoral Commission (EC) to its advantage – to win the last elections – but the plan never worked and that is why it is concerned about what is happening at the Commission. “What is happening in the EC does not concern the NPP as a party,” he underscored.