What Do We Gain By Watching Ghana 'Burn'? – John Boadu Quizzes

Related Stories The acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP], John Boadu has responded to allegations by the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] that, the Nana-led government is attracting mayhem rather than the peace he promised Ghanaians.



He described as “unfortunate” some happenings that are taking shine of the good governance by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his experienced appointees.



Recently, the ‘EC-Saga’ has been a major topic for discussion as counter accusation has ensued between the Electoral Commission (EC) boss, Mrs. Charlotte Osei and her deputies as well as some staff of the election management body.



The EC chairperson has been accused of fraud and financial malfeasance – this has compelled some of her staff to petition President Nana Akufo-Addo for her removal.



But in a 28-point response, Mrs. Osei denied any acts of fraud or financial malfeasance on her part and counter-alleged fraud and corruption against her accusers.



Speaking on the issue on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, John Boadu noted that, the allegations leveled against both the EC chairperson and her staff will be investigated thoroughly by the rightful authorities to bring the matter to an end.



He was emphatic that – “The NPP has no hand in this saga to remove the EC boss as claimed by the NDC. The NDC will continue to show it incompetency even in opposition.”



“What do we gain to watch Ghana burn?” he questioned.



According to Uncle JB as affectionately called in politics, “Whoever will be found guilty in this allegation will be sanctioned accordingly. The commission itself will be investigated because a whole lot has been said about them. There’s no unity among the commission so Charlotte Osei alone cannot be blamed. It’s not about her.”



“We must all work on solving this situation so the commission will maintain its integrity before the next election,” he added.