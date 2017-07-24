What Kind Of Prophet Is Badu Kobi ? – John Boadu Asks

Related Stories NPP’s John Boadu has questioned the calling of the Founder of Glorious Wave Church International, Emmanuel Badu Kobi, wondering which Prophet of God browbeats other Christians into submission by terrorizing them with curses.



According to the NPP’s acting Chief Scribe, the man of God is not depicting the lifestyle of his Maker but is rather issuing unnecessary threats to believers.



“What kind of prophet is he?” he questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi vowed to rebuke the ruling New Patriotic Party’s National Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku over a conduct he described as unacceptable.



The man of God said he’ll invoke curses on Sammy Awuku who have a rabble-rousing character if they dare challenge him.



Background



The vibrant youthful politician in the run-up to the 2012 election, then in his capacity as a Deputy Communication Director of the NPP, was caught on tape making the following speech to TESCON members, the tertiary institution wing of his party (NPP) in Koforidua:



“ . . As soon as the NPP is declared winners of the 2012 elections, those of you who have finished school and do not have jobs, should take positions. Do not call me to ask me where should I stand, just take positions . . . if it is a Metro mass office that is near you, take position, if it is NHIS, take position; because myself (Sammy Awuku), I am also targeting some files.



"At that time Annor Dompreh your constituency youth organiser will also be taking his position, so do not call him. If you go to take your positions and your authority is questioned; that is when you have to call your constituency youth organiser. After taking your positions, we will then come and put things in order . . . ”



However, Prophet Badu Kobi, in an interview with an Accra-based radio station stated that he wouldn’t have spared Sammy Awuku if he were his church member.



“If Sammy Awuku were to be in my church, I would have sanctioned him for his rabble-rousing attitude following his statements calling on NPP supporters to take positions as soon as the NPP was declared winners of the 2012 elections. NPP supporters actually acted on his statement with the Delta Force assault on the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator. He’s a politician who goes to church, I once met his pastor and asked him . . . so Sammy Awuku when he comes to church what do you tell him. I told the pastor that whenever I meet Sammy Awuku, I’ll take him on.



“If such politicians make a mistake and challenge me, I’ll curse them. How on earth can you say people should take position after elections, is Ghana at war? You [Sammy Awuku] attend Assemblies of God Church, is that what your pastor teaches you at church? You didn’t learn from your humiliation and disciplinary action meted to you at the Supreme Court. I’m looking for him one-on-one to pump some strong words into his head. We the pastors must always say what is right and not fear people in authority.”



But John Boadu thinks Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi comments was needless – “Must he tell us before cursing him? Who does that as a prophet?”



“Has he cursed NDC’s Koku Anyidoho yet? Koku deceived Ghanaians that they were in a comfortable lead and that they are winning the election. The Prophet should curse him. If he [Prophet Kubi] is comfortable with koku’s comment, why can't he be comfortable with Sammy Awuku’s? John Boadu asked.