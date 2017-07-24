Police Storms Kwabena Donkor’s House

Related Stories Four officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on Monday morning stormed the Spintex residence of former Power Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor, in connection with investigations into the AMERI deal.



Dr Donkor in a radio interview with Accra based Class FM said they told him he was being investigated for willfully causing financial loss with regards to the AMERI deal.



The Pru East MP’s pendrives and laptop were reportedly seized by the officers.



The officers got to Dr Donkor’s private residence while he was still asleep. Dr Donkor was alerted of their presence by his security man.



The Mahama administration, in the heat of the dumsor crisis in 2015, entered into a $510million deal with AMERI for the supply of power plants to mitigate the power crisis.



The then-opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as Civil Society Organisations such as IMANI and Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) criticised the deal saying the government could have gone for the same deal at almost half the price.