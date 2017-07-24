PNC Abused Its Authority To Suspend Atik Mohammed - Bernard Mornah

Related Stories National chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Monarh says the party overreacted following the suspension of its General Secretary, Atik Mohammed.



He was speaking in an interview with Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi at the wreath laying ceremony to mark the fifth anniversary of the late President Mills.



The PNC suspended indefinitely its General Secretary, Atik Mohammed over the weekend. The decision was taken at the party's extraordinary National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held Saturday.



Communications Director Emmanuel Wilson said the suspended officer was accused of bringing the image of the party into disrepute.



His accusers cited his repeated invectives on the 2016 Presidential Candidate Dr Edward Mahama at NEC meetings.



But Mr. Mornah responding to the suspension said, the party erred in the suspension and ‘’you cannot use fire to quench fire''.



He said those accusing Atik Mohammed of being arrogant, pompous and disrespectful should bear in mind that, you cannot use anger to repair those things. A disciplinary committee he said was not constituted.



‘’We did not constitute any disciplinary committee. You cannot go to NEC and turn it into a disciplinary committee and suspend people,’’ he added.



‘’We simply abused our authority and I don’t think its fair. I will call another NEC and review the decision,’’ he revealed.