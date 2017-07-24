Related Stories Director of Operations of the People's Progressive Party (PPP) believes the law of Karma has caught up with the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei; hence the petition by her staff for her impeachment.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Nana Ofori Owusu was of a strong view that Mrs. Charlotte Osei is reaping what she sowed, prior to the 2016 elections.



Nana Ofori Owusu recounted an unfair treatment by the EC Boss towards the PPP when the party filed to contest the 2016 general elections.



According to him, Madam Charlotte Osei somehow grew wings and closed her ears to any pleas by the PPP even to the extent that she sought every means to disqualify the party without proper hearing.



To the PPP Director of Operations, she sought to victimize them (PPP) and so the recent heat on the EC Boss is purely the "law of Karma and they (Commission) should deal with their own problems".



He said the PPP, "a party of integrity. A party of people who have fought so hard for their name to be . . . a party of well-meaning Ghanaians who sacrificed their names and everything so as to rule Ghana; then you, Electoral Commission, adduced one of the worst offences of this land that we’re fraudulent without giving us a day in court. We were never taken to court to go and ascertain the validity of otherwise of Madam Charlotte Osei’s claims. We went to court. We won at the High Court. After winning in the High Court, Madam Charlotte Osei further sent us to the Supreme Court . . . they victimized us . . . the PPP has suffered enough. And we’re sick and tired of this.”



The concerned staff leveled several allegations against the EC Boss (reference to the petition) and to Nana Ofori, the country is in serious trouble if Madam Charlotte Osei indeed presided over the canker at the EC.



"We’re in hot waters. And you preside over these things and you come out to tell us as Ghanaians. What was your use as Chairperson?" he questioned.



He therefore advised the EC Boss saying "a leader must deal with all the problems and complexities that arise in your organization. A leader does not become reactionary . . . as a leader, when you’re in charge you’re in charge. All the good that comes with it, comes to you. All the bad that come with it, comes to you. That is why you have to take corrective actions and measures, and strengthen your internal processes. You cannot be at odds with all your people. You cannot be at odds with the people you work with. You can’t succeed.”