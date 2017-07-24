Related Stories PPP Director of Operations, Nana Ofori Owusu has issued a stern warning to Dr. Edward Mahama, leader of the People's National Convention (PNC) and Ambassador-at-large in the Akufo-Addo administration.



Atik Mohammed was suspended by the PNC over claims that he is not effective as General Secretary of the party.



The PNC is said to have held a meeting and taken the decision against Atik Mohammed.



Atik's suspension comes on heels of his criticisms about Dr. Edward Mahama who has accepted an ambassadorial position offered him by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Following Dr. Mahama's acceptance of the position, the General Secretary has been vociferous about what he believes is the right thing for him (Mahama) to do.



To him, Dr. Mahama cannot continue to be leader of the party since his new appointment would result in a conflict of interest.



Atik Mohammed also expressed disappointment over Dr. Mahama's inability or refusal to consult with the PNC before accepting his new position.



Director of Communications of the PNC in an interview with Joy news said Atik was deserving of the suspension because he was ineffective; a claim that Atik has challenged.



“I am still in office, still the General Secretary and no one can stop or suspend me...If inefficiency is a crime within the PNC, the most inefficient man in our history is Dr. Edward Mahama . . .he should be sacked,” Atik told Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview, Monday.



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Nana Ofori Owusu expressed disgust over the attitude of Dr. Edward Mahama towards the PNC General Secretary, Atik Mohammed.



He questioned the motive behind Dr. Mahama's inability to have given the PNC prior notice about his ambassadorial appointment.



"How come that you go for a position as Ambassador-at-large without consultation to the Chairman and General Secretary of your party? And then the Chairman and General Secretary raise issues about your lack of consultation with them; then you go and constitute a meeting that you have suspended the General Secretary for speaking his mind," Nana Ofori Owusu sought to know.



To Nana Ofori, Atik Mohammed has done nothing wrong to deserve suspension.



He therefore expressed support for Atik, cautioning Dr. Mahama to be "very careful. He must be very [very] very careful because nowhere on this planet can you go and take an appointment of a different party without consulting . . . I stand by Atik. I stand by him . . . I am in support of the principle of what they’re doing.”





