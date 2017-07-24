Go Ahead And Probe Charlotte Osei – Former EC Director Tells Akufo-Addo

Related Stories A former Chief Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Mr. Damoah Agyeman, has notified President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to remain steadfast and go ahead to probe the Chairperson of the EC, Charlotte Osei, over alleged corrupt practices brought against by some faceless staff of the Commission.



In the view of Mr. Agyeman, it is only through the probe that Ghanaians will get to know the truth or otherwise about happenings at the EC.



This, he said will clear certain misconceptions in the minds of the people and help to restore the confidence reposed in the electoral management body.



It would also help restore the integrity of the EC which at the moment has been compromised.



“What is going on is not good at all. Left to me alone, once the matter has been referred to the President to intervene, he (President Akufo-Addo) should allow the law to take its course by referring also referring the matter to the Chief Justice for her to start the inquiring into it. From the look of things, there is bad blood between the commissioners and everybody seems to accusing one another for wrongdoing. I will prefer the impeachment process to start but it should be extended to all the commissioners,” he noted.

Mr. Damoah made this observation when interacting with Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM on Monday, July 24, 2017.



His comments were in response to happenings at the Electoral Commission of Ghana where there have been accusations and counter accusations of wrongdoing between the Chairperson, Charlotte and some aggrieved staff.



Mr. Damoah commenting further noted that things are getting out of hand and the earlier the President act the better, especially, looking at the number of activities ahead of the Commission with regards to the District Assemblies Elections and the creation of new regions where a referendum will be required and the voters register be reviewed for persons who have attained the age of 18 to register.



“The President must act quick to clean the whole system [Electoral Commission]”, he stressed.