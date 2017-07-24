I Will Fight For Atik's Reinstatement Even If It Will Cost Me My Life And Position - Bernard Mornah

Related Stories The National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr Bernard Mornah says he will fight for the reinstatement of the party's General Secretary, Atik Mohammed who has been suspended by the party.



According to him, the suspension is “unconstitutional, a bad decision and a bad precedent for Dr. Limann's Peoples National Convention”.



Atik Mohammed was indefinitely suspended following a vote-of-no confidence passed on him Saturday July 22, 2017.



His suspension comes after his public attacks on the party’s 2016 flagbearer Dr. Edward Mahama following his acceptance of an ambassadorial appointment under the ruling government.



Speaking on Okay FM's de akye abia's programme, he said he was going to call for an immediate delegate’s conference for the right thing to be done in the party.



"This should tell you that there are deep cracks within the party. Dr. Hilla Limann must be crying in his grave by now with what Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama, the party's 2016 flagbearer is doing with the party" he bemoaned.



“I do not hold brief for the suspended general secretary, but as a National Chairman, I am going to call for a National Delegates Conference for the decision to be reversed”, he added.