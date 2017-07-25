NPP Women Groups Angry Over School Feeding Appointment

Related Stories Some women groups in the Northern Region led by Constituency women’s organizers of the governing New Patriotic Party are calling for investigations into the recent recruitment exercise under the Ghana school feeding program.



According to the women, one Hajia Safia Mohammed who is purported to be from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection had asked some women to pay Gh 100.00 for forms so that they would be enrolled in the program.



At a press conference, the Bimbilla Constituency Women’s Organiser, Madam Abdulia Fati said the mode of recruitment had the tendency to thwart the program because of the lack of transparency.



Madam Fati said the issues, if not addressed on time will go a long way to affect the party’s chances of being retained in the next general elections.



The Tamale Central Constituency Margret Bawa who also addressed the press conference accused the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Madam Otiko Djaba of manipulating the appointment process.



She questioned why the minister advertised for recruitment in the dailies without waiting for the proper structures to be put in place.



She wondered why the recruitment has been done when national and regional coordinators are yet to be appointed.



Madam Margret was also unhappy with the role being played by Hajia Safia in the whole recruitment process and queried why she did not consult the party before recruiting.



She believed some persons were taking advantage of government's delay in appointing national and regional coordinators to extort monies from people.



She called on the minister to withdraw all adverts on vacancies of school feeding program until the president appoints regional and national coordinators to manage the program.



She also wants a committee to investigate Hajia Safia, a suspended deputy northern regional women’s organizer for alleged extortion of money from women groups in the name of assisting them to find jobs under the program.



Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party Sule Salifu who joined the women later at the press conference said the party in the region was in support of the calls by the women for an investigation into the programme.



Mr Sule Salifu said he is prepared to lead a protest and defend the interest of the women in the region.



The Regional Secretary said even though the women played an instrumental role in the campaign of the party only three have been appointed as DCEs, therefore, the Ghana School Feeding is the only avenue they can use as a party to support them.



“We must compensate them with real packages and I think that Ghana School Feeding Programme is one,” Mr. Salifu added.



He alleged that when the NDC took power in 2008 all NPP workers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme were sacked by the NDC and must be restored now that the party is back in power.



The NPP regional sectary called on the government to immediately appoint the coordinators so that the benefits can trickle down to the women as well. All attempts to get in touch with the Gender Minister for a response failed.