Spio-Garbrah Slams Government For 'Boycotting' Mills’ Fifth Anniversary

A former Trade and Industry Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah says the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) is appalled by the ruling government's neglect of late President Atta Mills' fifth-anniversary commemoration.



A memorial event was held today July 24, 2017, at the Asomdwee Park in Accra in commemoration of the fifth anniversary of the late President.



Historically, he remains Ghana’s first sitting president to have died in office and was succeeded by ex President John Mahama, who was then his vice in 2012.



Speaking on the sidelines of the memorial event held earlier today in honor of the late leader, Dr. Spio-Garbrah said it was sad to see no representation from the ruling NPP government side at the event, irrespective of the status of Prof. Mills.



" . . We are disturbed by the fact that even at this function, which is a state function because the grounds here are state function, the colours behind there are the Ghana Flag, they are not the flag of any political party, but the government of the day for a former President, chose not to be represented in any senior level.



The Vice President could have been here if the President is busy, the Chief of Staff could have been here and several Ministers could have been here, but whatever is going on this government does not find it fit to be represented at the fifth celebration of the death of a former President. But all President will die sooner or later, so are we saying that if other Presidents die, because they belong to other parties, the rest of nation should abandon them?



I don’t think this is the practice we want to establish. So we are calling on His Excellency the President and the ruling government to Please revise their practices and think about Ghana first and not political parties first.”