Ghanaians Must Not Lose Faith In Women Because Of Charlotte Osei -Kate Gyamfuaa

A leading aspirant for the National Women's Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Kate Gyamfuaa, has charged Ghanaians not to lose faith in the capabilities of women because of the unfortunate happenings in the Electoral Commission under the reign of Madam Charlotte Osei.



According to madam Kate Gyamfuaa, the recent scandals that has hit the Electoral Commission under the leadership of Mad. Charlotte Osei, was highly unfortunate. She therefore urged Ghanaians not use the EC’s mishaps as a yardstick to judge the capability of Ghanaian women.



Since Mad. Charlotte Osei took charged as EC boss, the commission has been engulfed in series of controversies casting doubt over her abilitiy to head the commission but Kate Gyamfuaa asserts that it would be unfair for people to conculde that women in sensitive positions can’t excell in their various fields.



Kate Gyamfuaa used the immediate past Chief Justice, Mrs. Theodore Georgina Woode, current Attorney General, Mrs. Sophia Akuffo, First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo and Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, as example of women in the country who have distinguished themselves in their various fields.



She therefore urged women in the country not to feel discouraged but continue to work hard and contribute their quota to the development of the country.