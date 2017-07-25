NPP 'Witch-Hunting' Donkor – Fuseini

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu Constituency, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini has stated that the Minority in Parliament will resist the “witch-hunting” of National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials and former government appointees following a CID raid at the home of former Power Minister Dr Kwabena Donkor in connection with the controversial GHS510 Ameri deal.



“I can assure you that under our leader Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority will certainly not allow such infractions of the law to go unanswered and I’m sure that within the next day or two you will hear from the Minority especially from our leadership,” he told Jonas Ofori Yeboah on Class91.3FM’s 505 news programme on Monday, July 24.



Four officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) on Monday dawn stormed the Spintex residence of the Pru East MP.



The officers got to his private residence while he was still asleep. He is being investigated for willfully causing financial loss with regards to the AMERI deal.



The CID search, ClassFMonline.com understands, occurred for between two and three hours. His four pen drives and laptop were seized by the officers.



Dr Donkor has, however, said that he “will petition the Speaker because I am a sitting MP” and there is a certain protocol which has to be followed but has been breached.



His colleague Mr Fuseini holds a strong view that officials of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are behind the actions of the police.



“Just last week you heard leading NPP appointees and functionaries including Yaw Osafo Maafo in an address to NPP people in Brong Ahafo, he came out openly to say that they are almost getting ready to embark on the witch-hunt of going after NDC appointees and functionaries then they start these exercises, so we have been aware that these things they are doing are the works of the NPP, especially so when they have nothing positively to show after seven months in government,” he alleged.



“Is it not intriguing that there are laws in this country and a government that touts its credentials as law and order government [and] knows the law about how to invite Members of Parliament; they are cognisant and the police are the frontline law enforcement agency so how could they be the first to be breaching laws like this? We know they have to pass it through the Rt Hon Speaker. How did they choose in the case of Dr Kwabena Donkor, who they know truly well is a Member of Parliament and they violate [the law] and go and raid his house?” he questioned.



“So, when they wake up early morning and their house is inundated with security people, sometimes uniformed, it sends them into a panic. There will be needless attempts to humiliate the family and petrify them to nothing and that does not augur well for a democracy such as ours,” he added.



Even though he admitted that every Ghanaian is subject to the laws of the country, Mr Fuseini said he does not understand the basis for raiding Dr Donkor’s home when no charges have been brought forward against the former minister officially.



“Has the minister formally been charged? Has he formally been told that he has been charged for causing financial loss? Are we in a jungle? Are we not governed by laws of this country?” he queried.



For him, the development only points to “an element of vindictiveness”, stating that “everyone is subject to the law but we are talking about the manner which suggests clearly that it is a witch-hunt”.