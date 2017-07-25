It's “Sad” For Mills To Be Forgotten Just 5 Years After His Death - Spio-Garbrah

Related Stories NDC’s Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has expressed worry about government support to mark the fifth anniversary of the passing of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.



A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Asomdwee Park in Accra but key government officials were missing at the solemn ceremony.



This according Mr. Spio-Garbrah was “unfortunate” and “sad” for the late President to be forgotten just five years after his death.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ the NDC guru noted that government must make the anniversary celebration of Atta Mills’ death a priority.



“So many dates that are part of Ghana’s history are been remembered, so date of birth and burial of Prof Atta Mills cannot be lost on the minds of anybody who is in government or serious about governance,” he said.



He told host Kwesi Aboagye that “No government official was at the ceremony, we were told the Senior Minister [Osafo Maafo] will come but he has traveled.”