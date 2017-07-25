NDC Suspends Registration Of Members

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has temporarily suspended the registration of its members nationwide.



A letter signed by the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho and issued to all regional chairmen, indicated that the decision was taken at the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) meeting held on July 11, this year.



According to the letter, during the FEC meeting, it was agreed that registration of party members (biometric or otherwise) should be put on hold until further notice.



The decision, it said, was based on the fact that the party’s FEC had put together an implementation committee and sub-committees to critically examine the recommendations of the NDC’s Elections Review Committee chaired by Prof. Kwesi Botchwey and to come out with strategies to address issues thereof.



“The National Chairman and leader of the party has therefore directed me to inform all regional chairmen and constituency chairmen to respectfully suspend all such registration of members until the implementation committee has submitted its proposals. Regional chairmen are therefore entreated to ensure that this directive is strictly adhered to.”



Meanwhile, NDC has directed its regional chairmen to stop cooperating with individuals or groups, who come to their regions or constituencies to conduct research on behalf of the party until further notice.”



A letter signed and issued to the regional executives by Mr. Anyidoho explained that “this injunction is to allow the Implementation Committee, which FEC has established, to put together strategies to address issues emanating from the Prof. Kwasi Botchwey Committee.



“All regional and constituency chairmen are entreated to treat this directive with all the seriousness it deserves,” it said.