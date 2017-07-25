There Should Be Complete & Total Overhauling At EC - Swedru MP

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has called for a complete overhauling at the Electoral Commission with immediate effect.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Hon. Osei Nyarko told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the only solution to repair the damage upon the EC is when the EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei and her Deputies are relieved of their positions.



He believed with such action being taken, the Commission can retain a good name and uphold her integrity in the face of Ghanaians.



Hon. Kennedy Osei Nyarko's appeal comes on the heels of raging recriminations between the EC Chairperson, her Deputies and some concerned staff.



While the staff has petitioned the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Chief Justice to impeach the EC Boss, Mrs. Charlotte Osei has also accused her Deputies, particularly Mrs. Georgina Amankwaa of being incompetent.



From the look of things, the EC Chairperson and her Deputies are not on good terms and the Swedru MP dreads the infighting may have dire consequences on the Commission as well as the country's electoral system.



To him, even if the Council of State or any other State body intervenes and arbitrates in the EC dispute; it still won't be enough to consolidate the confidence of Ghanaians in the Commission following the conduct of the Commissioners.



He therefore stressed that "there should be a complete and total overhaul at the top, at the EC. Just the top, they should do a complete overhaul because the way their image has been dented or bruised; even if we resolve it, there will still be a mark”.