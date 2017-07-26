PNC Appoints Acting Gen Secretary

Atik Mohammed Related Stories The National Executive Committee of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has appointed Jacob Amoako as acting General Secretary to replace suspended General Secretary Atik Mohammed.



Mr Mohammed was suspended indefinitely by the second highest decision making body of the party after its meeting held on Saturday, 22 July 2017 for criticising the party’s national leader and 2016 presidential candidate Dr Edward Mahama for accepting an ambassadorial appointment from President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The PNC in a statement said Mr Mohammed does not have the mandate to henceforth represent the party in any capacity.



Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the party, Bernard Mornah, has described as unlawful the decision to suspend Mr Atik Mohammed. Source: classfmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.