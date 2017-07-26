Arrest ‘Corrupt’ Charlotte Osei Now – Ken Agyapong

Related Stories



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Tuesday said the embattled commissioners must be arrested as part of efforts to causing further investigations into allegations of corruption at the EC which the commissioners are leveling against one another.



“The truth is that they should sack all the three and arrest them because the EC herself is coming forth with written reports of corruption at the commission, they should all be fired and arrested immediately for working to sabotage the country for all this while…,” he said.



Mrs. Charlotte Osei, in a 27-page response, rubbished claims leveled against her to suggest she was involved in misappropriation and abuse of office.



The petition signed by Counsel for the staff, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang cited among other things the breaching of the Procurement Law in procuring goods and services for the Commission.



They claimed that she, unilaterally and without recourse to procurement procedures, engaged the services of lawyers,



She was also alleged to have abrogated an existing contract with Super Tech Ltd. (STL), unilaterally renegotiating and re-awarding the contract at the new sum of $21,999,592 without serious regard to the tender processes.



Charlotte Osei, following the allegations, responded, giving various reasons why the allegations were untrue and non-factual.



Kennedy Agyapong commenting on the saga continued that ‘God is the one who has caused all of them to start fighting and revealing the hidden truths’.



“All the three commissioners should step aside for fair investigations to go on because Charlotte Osei’s revelations is very serious…Charlotte is not clean, Sulley is not clean and Georgina Opoku-Amankwah is deeply NDC and not clean…,” he said.



He further said that it would not be out of place to sack and arrest the commissioners as Lauretta Lamptey suffered a similar fate.



