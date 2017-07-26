'We’ll Not Let You Suffer' - Minister Assures NPP Youth

Related Stories The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed has ordered the closure of the private construction company working on the Yendi-Bimbilla section of the Eastern Corridor roads.



This is to enable him to convince the company to employ some aggrieved New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in the area who are protesting their joblessness following the assumption of office of the NPP government.



Citi News gathered that the youth on Monday seized equipment belonging to the contractor, Andre Quadrez Construction Company demanding that they are employed.



They vowed not to allow the contractor continue work on the road until they have been employed.



The NPP constituency executives convened an emergency meeting with the contractor due to the impasse in an attempt to resolve it.



The Regional Minister, however, said it was necessary for the company to be closed until the matter was resolved.



Addressing the agitated youth, he said he will ensure that they do not suffer since they worked tirelessly for the NPP to win power.



“Please be patient. I know you are aggrieved. It was due to your hardwork and sleepless nights that the NPP came to power and we are not going to let you suffer. We said you are going to give you jobs and we are going to do that for you.”



He assured the youth that he will ensure that the company employs all of them. “I’ve have come to meet with the contractors, and we have scheduled Wednesday for a final meeting. I have also asked the security to ensure that the yard is locked. They should make sure that they do not open it. So be patient, they will definitely employ all of you.”