The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah says he admires the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission despite the unfortunate happenings surrounding her in recent times.



According to him, there is nothing “spiritual” about the ongoing impasse between the EC boss and her two deputies which has been on the lips of stakeholders and the electorates.



He explained that “What is going on now is a physical battle for something they might have done wrong in the past. It’s unfortunate this is happening now.”



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, ‘Ghana Montie’ the ‘controversial’ man of God opined that “I think the EC’s office is not well organized. Some truth must be told among them and that is causing the issue. There’s no unity among them.”



Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah however told host Kwesi Aboagye that “Even before the 2016 elections, I forewarned Madam Charlotte Osei about some issues but others read different meanings into that. I like her because she is a woman occupying a very sensitive position in this country.She needs encouragement from people not condemnation.”



“I had wanted to meet her personally to advise her but her busy schedules made that impossible. This issue must be resolved at the court. The law must work to bring out the truth about this counter accusations,” he added.